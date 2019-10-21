Men’s tennis has historic finish at nationals

Saints come home with national champion and two runner-up titles

ROME, Georgia—The Seward County Community College tennis team had three individual players compete in the NJCAA ITA cup, Oct. 17-19. Karl Wurth and Sander Jans played in the doubles tournament while Gabe Ortiz and Jans competed in the singles matches in Rome, Georgia.

The championship game for singles was hard fought between the two SCCC players. They had to play each other to determine a champion and runner-up.It was a rematch from the regional tournament. Ortiz came away with the win over Jans at 6-4, 6-0.

In the doubles draw, Wurth and Jans lost in two sets, 6-7 and 3-6. They come home with the runner-up trophy.

This would be the first time in school history that two Saints compete against one another for a National Championship in singles.

For the doubles matches, Jans and Wurth won 7-5, 7-5 in the first round, which moved them up to semifinals. The team won 6-3, 6-2, and moved onto the National Championship for doubles.

SCCC left the championship placing first and second in the singles draw.