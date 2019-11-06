Lady Saints advance to semi finals
November 6, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Lady Saints advanced to the semi finals on Nov. 5 when they won three straight sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-9 in the first round of the Region VI playoffs. The Saints played against Pratt Community College. Despite beating Pratt rather easily twice during the regular season, Seward found itself it in a dogfight early.
The Saints tied four times in the first set with the Beavers giving the Lady Saints all they could handle. Pratt moved to within 15-14 before Seward went on a 5-1 run to open a 20-15 lead and finish up for the win.
Entering the second set, the Lady Saints stormed out to an 11-2 advantage and the Beavers could not recover. The margin ballooned to 20-10 and Seward cruised to the victory.
In the third set, the Lady Saints, once again, jumped out to a quick lead at 9-1 and never let up. The Lady Saints used a 12-2 run followed by an 8-2 spurt to seal the win and sweep the Beavers.
Lady Saints were led by Yanlis Feliz with 13 kills and Djuly Schmorantz with 11 kills.
The Lady Saints advance to the semifinals and will play the Hutchinson Blue Dragons at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenhouse.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Monica Gonzalez is a 19-year-old sophomore who loves to travel and take sports photos. While at Seward, she has realized that the only close friends are...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.