Saints fall to Allen County

Saints+huddled+together+during+a+time+out.+Three+players+sat+out+the+game+due+to+injuries.+The+loss+of+substitutes+had+a+big+affect+on+the+game.+The+Saints+lost+78-75.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Saints fall to Allen County

Saints huddled together during a time out. Three players sat out the game due to injuries. The loss of substitutes had a big affect on the game. The Saints lost 78-75.

Saints huddled together during a time out. Three players sat out the game due to injuries. The loss of substitutes had a big affect on the game. The Saints lost 78-75.

Valeria Ortiz

Saints huddled together during a time out. Three players sat out the game due to injuries. The loss of substitutes had a big affect on the game. The Saints lost 78-75.

Valeria Ortiz

Valeria Ortiz

Saints huddled together during a time out. Three players sat out the game due to injuries. The loss of substitutes had a big affect on the game. The Saints lost 78-75.

SCCC Athletics
December 5, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Valeria Ortiz
Samuel Henderson passes the ball to Kyle Cardaci to reset the offense.

Injuries played a big role in the Saints’ loss Dec.4 against Allen County Community College. Three players sat out the game, causing a smaller bench to allow players to rest. The Saints, however, kept the game tight until the very end.

With only a minute left in the game, the score was 76-75 and the Saints fouled to stop the clock. Allen County’s Trez Hankins knocked down both free throws and the Saints lost 78-75.

The Saints went 0-7 from the three-point line in the second half. Saints were led by Stephen Takyi and Rostyslav Novitskyi both with 15 points. Surakata Jawara had another all-around game for the Saints with 9 points and 8 rebounds.

The SCCC men fall to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They are on the road to face off against nationally ranked No. 23 Cowley College on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Samuel+Henderson+puts+up+a+three+pointer.+The+Saints+went+0-7+behind+the+arc+in+the+second+half.+Henderson+had+a+good+game+dishing+out+assists%2C+though%2C+with+three.
Gallery|2 Photos
Valeria Ortiz
Samuel Henderson puts up a three pointer. The Saints went 0-7 behind the arc in the second half. Henderson had a good game dishing out assists, though, with three.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story