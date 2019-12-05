Saints fall to Allen County
December 5, 2019
Injuries played a big role in the Saints’ loss Dec.4 against Allen County Community College. Three players sat out the game, causing a smaller bench to allow players to rest. The Saints, however, kept the game tight until the very end.
With only a minute left in the game, the score was 76-75 and the Saints fouled to stop the clock. Allen County’s Trez Hankins knocked down both free throws and the Saints lost 78-75.
The Saints went 0-7 from the three-point line in the second half. Saints were led by Stephen Takyi and Rostyslav Novitskyi both with 15 points. Surakata Jawara had another all-around game for the Saints with 9 points and 8 rebounds.
The SCCC men fall to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They are on the road to face off against nationally ranked No. 23 Cowley College on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
