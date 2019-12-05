Saints fall to Allen County

Saints huddled together during a time out. Three players sat out the game due to injuries. The loss of substitutes had a big affect on the game. The Saints lost 78-75.

Saints huddled together during a time out. Three players sat out the game due to injuries. The loss of substitutes had a big affect on the game. The Saints lost 78-75.

Saints huddled together during a time out. Three players sat out the game due to injuries. The loss of substitutes had a big affect on the game. The Saints lost 78-75.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Injuries played a big role in the Saints’ loss Dec.4 against Allen County Community College. Three players sat out the game, causing a smaller bench to allow players to rest. The Saints, however, kept the game tight until the very end.

With only a minute left in the game, the score was 76-75 and the Saints fouled to stop the clock. Allen County’s Trez Hankins knocked down both free throws and the Saints lost 78-75.

The Saints went 0-7 from the three-point line in the second half. Saints were led by Stephen Takyi and Rostyslav Novitskyi both with 15 points. Surakata Jawara had another all-around game for the Saints with 9 points and 8 rebounds.

The SCCC men fall to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They are on the road to face off against nationally ranked No. 23 Cowley College on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Gallery | 2 Photos Valeria Ortiz Samuel Henderson puts up a three pointer. The Saints went 0-7 behind the arc in the second half. Henderson had a good game dishing out assists, though, with three.