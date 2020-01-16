Photo gallery: Saints win third in a row

Kyle Cardaci drives to the basket. The sophomore guard is from Holmdel, New Jersey and helped lead the Saints to a 68-63 victory over Pratt Community College. The win was the third in a row for Seward and takes them to 4-5 in Jayhawk West Conference play.

Victoria Martins

Victoria Martins

Victoria Martins

SCCC Athletic Department
January 16, 2020

The Seward County Community College men’s basketball team won against Pratt Community College in the greenhouse on Jan. 15, 68-63. This is now their third win in a row, improving to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in the Jayhawk West.

The first half was a dead heat with a 30-30 tie going into the second half.  The Saints managed to get their offense going with a 21-7 run to take a 51-37 lead with 9:24 remaining in the game. But Pratt came back to tie the game.

Samuel Henderson snapped the tie and gave Seward a 64-63 lead by hitting one-of-two from the free-throw line. After coming up with a defensive stop, Kyle Cardaci connected on a short corner jumper with time expiring on the shot clock to give Seward a 66-63 lead with 18 seconds left.

Seward was led in scoring by Rostyslav Novitskyi with 18 points and 6 rebounds and Ramiro Santiago contributed 15 points on 3-of-5 from behind the three-point line and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The Saints will play again on Saturday against Dodge City Community College at Dodge City. The game will tip off at 3 p.m.

Victoria Martins
Rostyslav Novitskyi goes up for a dunk against Pratt Community College. The freshman from the Czech Republic dominated the paint with 18 points.

Victoria Martins
The Saint setting up defense against Jamel Horton from Pratt Community College. Ramiro Santiago is a sophomore from Argentina.

Victoria Martins
Greg Johnson seats up to take a three pointer. The freshman guard is from Little Rock, Arkansas and he made nine points against Pratt Community College.

Victoria Martins
The Saints defense held Pratt Community College to just 63 points for the night. Samuel Henderson gets his hands up to defend his goal.

