Saints smash Dodge City, 92-56

The Saints held a win last night against Dodge City Community College. Kyle Cardaci in defense against Kevin McGaskey.

The Seward Saints played Dodge City Community College on Feb. 10. The final score was 92-56. The Saints are now 15-11 overall and 8-9 in the Jayhawk West.

In the first quarter, the Saints went on a 17-4 run with a three-pointer by Roy Clarke, Saints freshman. With seven minutes and 40 seconds left in the second quarter, Qaiyoom “Q” Olanlege, Saint redshirt sophomore, connected on a lay-up to give the Saints a 34-13 advantage. The first half ended with a score of 53-24.

Stephen Takyi skies for the uncontested dunk after stealing the ball. He ended the night with 12 points as the Sains blew past Dodge City Community College, 92-56, on Feb. 11.

In the second half, the Saints picked up where they left off, which was with a disruptive defense and a fast-paced offense. Clarke made another three-pointer, which put the Saints ahead with a score of 74-34. The game ended with a final score of 92-56.

The Saints play again on Feb. 12 at Colby Community College. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Gallery | 3 Photos Victoria Martins Stephen Takyi drives to the basket. The sophomore finished the night with 12 points against Dodge City Community College. Takyi is from Bronx, New York.