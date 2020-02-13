Seward Saints lose 85-68
February 13, 2020
The Saints could not catch up to Colby Community College on Feb. 12. They chased them the whole game, losing with a final score of 85-68.
In the first half, Colby got a big lead of 13-5 which the Saints could not catch. The final score of the first half was 44-29.
In the second half, the Saints got closer but Colby kept the lead.
The highest scorer for the Saints was freshman Branton McCrary. The best rebounders were McCrary and freshman Rostyslav Novitskyi.
The loss brought the Saints down to 15-12 overall.
The Saints play again on Feb. 15 against Barton Community College. The game tips off at 8 p.m.
