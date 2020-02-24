Photo Essay: Sharp Family Champions Center opens officially with ribbon cutting

The new Sharp Family Champions Center officially opened Feb. 24 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new indoor practice facility at Seward County Community College has been unofficially open with the baseball and softball teams taking advantage of the infield and batting cages.
The ribbon was cut by Jo Ann and Gene Sharp, whom the facility is named after and were major donors for the project, with the help of Gary Dunnam and Duane Boozarth, who were also supporters for the project. The event brought together the Saints Booster Club, community and former and current players.
SCCC president Dr. Trzaska thanks everyone for coming to see the new facility. He made sure to thank all the people that contributed for the construction of the Sharp Family Champions Center. “The future is now,” he said.
Members of the community and athletes clap to say thank you to Matt Bixler, owner of American Iron Construction. His company constructed the Champions Center in time to allow spring outdoor sports a place to practice during the winter months.
Jo Ann Sharp is one of the lead donors for the new indoor facility. She thanked all the people that helped this project come true.
Duane Bozarth is the chairman of SCCC Foundation. He was one of the speakers at the ribbon cutting event.
Gary Dunnam is one of the major donors for the Sharp Family Champions Center. He ended his speech with this thought, “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.”
Saints Booster Club members and the community came out today to watch the ribbon cutting that opens the new indoor practice facility.
Galen McSpadden is the retired baseball coach and SCCC athletic director. He was the last speaker at the ribbon cutting event. “Liberal, Kansas and Seward County Community College is a place where dreams come true,” McSpadden said.
SCCC’s new indoor practice facility, the Sharp Family Champions Center has been used for almost a month by the softball and baseball teams.
Gene Sharp & Jo Ann Sharp are the lead donors for the new indoor practice facility, the Sharp Family Champions Center.