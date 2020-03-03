Photo essay: TRiO’s salt mine adventure

Erika Espinoza, TRiO advisor, got a first glimpse of the salt rocks in the Strataca by touching the Oversize Rock Salt display in the Permian Playground. Guests are able to touch the displays in the Permian Playground, such as the salt dust and oversize rock salt.

TRiO, a federally funded grant program designed to help Seward County Community College students succeed, occasionally offers cultural experience trips outside of Liberal. These trips help students with a low income background experience new things they might have not been able to afford.

On Feb. 28, TRiO made a trip to the Strataca Kansas Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson.