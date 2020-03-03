Photo essay: TRiO’s salt mine adventure

Maggie Ibarra
Erika Espinoza, TRiO advisor, got a first glimpse of the salt rocks in the Strataca by touching the Oversize Rock Salt display in the Permian Playground. Guests are able to touch the displays in the Permian Playground, such as the salt dust and oversize rock salt.
TRiO, a federally funded grant program designed to help Seward County Community College students succeed, occasionally offers cultural experience trips outside of Liberal. These trips help students with a low income background experience new things they might have not been able to afford.
On Feb. 28, TRiO made a trip to the Strataca Kansas Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson.
TRiO students and staff started their trip by meeting in the TRiO room at 9 a.m. As they waited for the Seward County Community College van to prepare, they sat, relaxed and conversed with each other.
TRiO students and staff made a quick stop at Greensburg, Kansas, to get more gas while they go inside for restroom breaks and snacks.They had about 2 ½ more hours until they made it to the Salt mines.
TRiO makes it to the Strataca after almost three hours on the road. The Stratica is known as one of the seven wonders of Kansas.
One of the safety concerns in the museum is falling rocks, so the group went into a small room to set up their hard hats to their size. When the small group was ready, staff at the Strataca lead TRiO to the elevator shaft, where they descended 650 ft underground to the salt mines.
Blanca Castro (right), TRiO advisor, is touching a 6,000 pound block of rock salt in the Permian Room. In the Permian Room, there are plenty of displays to interact with, such as the 6,000 pound block of rock salt and the Permian Playground.
The TRiO group took another one of Strataca’s attractions, the Dark Ride. This attraction lets you see the rest of the mine including the artifacts and different rock formations caused naturally or during the mine in the 1940s.