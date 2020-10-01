Bring on the heat!

I

ann Hayes hopped out of his chair in joy, shouting pridefully, feeling a little pain on the side, as he finished in first place for the annual jalapeno eating contest. Others around him remained seated in defeat as they began to feel the heat scorch their mouths. Spectators gathered around the student union to watch students take on the challenge of consuming the hot peppers.

Hispanic Heritage month is a cultural celebration that staff and students at Seward County Community College have every year. Wade Lyon, Director of Student Life, along with the TRIO Center, hosts several different activities throughout the month that go along with the celebration. Some of the activities include letting students color coloring pages for the new murals, one being in the library, having Spanish words posted in the hallways of the student buildings, and the jalapeno eating contest.

Students received a ziplock bag full of seven ounces of jalapeno peppers and one serrano pepper. It only took Hayes 30 seconds for him to declare his crown and prize.

Hayes, a freshman and winner of first place, explained that he was “skeptical at first” but as the competition started his thoughts were “wow, this is easy.” Along with being the winner of first place he was also the winner of $100 of which he said he would “throw it into [his] college bill.”

“It burns!” Hayes exclaimed moments after the competition ended.

Third place winner, Alma Garcia, a sophomore majoring in architecture, agreed saying the “pepper started to [take] effect during the end of the competition.” she also won $50 of which she “plans on saving.

The second-place winner, Kenia Melendez, a freshman in cosmetology, shared a different opinion on the peppers and the competition.

“I just kind of did it [and] didn’t really care” Melendez explains about being in the competition. She continued to explain that she was actually doing it for a friend. On the topic of the pepper, she said it “wasn’t spicy.”

One student who didn’t place in the top three thought she could’ve done better if the peppers weren’t so big. She was only able to down three of the pickled peppers.

“I’m used to spicy, [but] if they were thin I could’ve swallowed more of them,” Monalisa Chakraborty, a sophomore majoring in business administration, said.

Lyon announced another student activity scheduled for Oct. 6. He will host a cornhole activity in front of the Student Union building to kick off the month of October.