Monse Guillen

Do you have a pet peeve? If so, what is it?

The sound of styrofoam rubbing on anything like metal is really annoying.

What is the longest you've gone without sleep why?

It was one night I was traveling to Mexico to visit family and it was 24 hours away and I could not sleep because I was scared that I was going to end up going off the road.

What is your favorite movie?

The Great Gatsby is my favorite because I really liked all the glamour that was in the movie and I would want to live like that.

What is your favorite holiday?

Would be Christmas since I get to spend it with my family and sometimes I get to see family that I have not seen in a while since they live out of town

Who is the most intelligent person you know?

My boyfriend reads so many books and I think that just makes him smarter

What celebrity would you like to meet?

Rihanna, I just feel that she is someone that is a good example as a female role model

What is your favorite season?

Spring, because it’s not too hot or too cold and everything is starting to bloom and green. I just hate the cold

For what would you like to be famous for?

For being me. I would want people to like me for my sense of humor and the way that I am.

If you could learn anything you want to learn what would it be?

I would like to learn a lot of languages. I just want to be able to communicate with everyone in some way or form

What did you do growing up that got you in trouble the most?

My mom would get me in trouble for going outside because I liked playing outside and I would leave the area that she told me not to leave and I was not allowed to go anywhere anymore. It was basically because I never listened to her directions.