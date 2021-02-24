Saints latest win marks 60 victories

The Lady Saints have improved their overall score to 10-3 and a 5-0 in the conference with the win over Pratt Community College on Feb 23

During the first set, Seward had a 16-6 lead over Pratt. This advantage over the opponent would go on throughout the entire set with the Lady Saints scoring 25-11.

By the second set, Pratt took over the set and gained a lead of 11-5 over the Lady Saints. By the middle of the second set Seward finally were able to catch up to Pratt and end the set with a score of 25-22

The third set had Pratt gaining an advantage once more on the Lady Saints with a score of 6-5. Lady Saint Ariana Arciniega was able to dominate the third set and get Seward to get ahead of Pratt. The Lady Saints ended the match with a kill from Livia De Pra and a score of 25-18

This win will make the Lady Saints in a three-way tie in the Jayhawk West Conference with Barton Community College and Garden City Community College as being undefeated in the conference. Seward will face Barton in the Greenhouse on Feb. 25 at 6. pm.