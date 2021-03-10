It’s a student-athlete thing!

Ireland Caro, a freshman and the Seward County Community College softball team pose together to take a team photo while traveling to La Junta, Colorado for a game. The Lady Saints won the second game but lost the first one.

Sports have always been a great way of entertaining and gathering people from different parts of the community and the world. Even in Seward County Community College, known for its diverse group of people and students, sports have been a tradition. Every semester, SCCC hosts basketball, baseball, softball, tennis and volleyball games on campus. And it also sends its athletes to different parts of the country to compete and represent the school.

The athletes of SCCC are not just athletes, they are student-athletes. They not only compete on the field but also in the classroom. Dealing with both academics and sports is not a piece of cake, especially this semester. The NJCAA postponed all sports in the fall, thus every sport is playing a condensed season this spring. This means athletes are gone most of the time. Add in the fact that Liberal is far from most other colleges and you have endless hours in the bus or van.

The extra strain this semester has student-athletes making time while they travel to finish their homework and assignments. Most teams when traveling set aside one to two hours every day for catching up with school, some can even zoom in for class.

A coach’s support is a must in a student-athlete’s life. That makes life a lot easier. Coaches tend to help their athletes with any sort of homework or assignment they do on the trip. Many of them even get support from their teammates.

“It really helps to have teammates and coaches that can help us when we need something,” said softball player Ireland Caro.

Caro and her softball team have a study hall twice every week where they complete any pending assignments or classwork.

Mauricio Gonzales, men’s tennis, said that time management is very important in a student-athlete’s life. Procrastination must be avoided. He makes sure to give at least an hour of his classwork while traveling whether it is on the bus or in the hotel room.

Sophomores who have been juggling class, practice and competition offer the following advice for surviving as a student-athlete: