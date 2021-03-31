Volleyball advances to semifinals

The No. 9 Lady Saints made quick work of the Pratt Beavers last night. Seward won 3-0 and advanced to the next round in the Region VI tournament.

SCCC jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first match and really never looked back. Pratt Community College manage to score 16 points but it wasn’t ever really close in the first one as the Lady Saints won 25-16. The No. 9 ranked team in the nation powered through the next two games 25-14 and 25-10.

Seyun Park was hitting hard last night. She recorded a game-high of 12 kills. Ariana Arciniega and Ana Brangioni were close behind with 9 kills each. Grecia Soriano had 11 digs for the night.

The Lady Saints move on to the semifinals on Friday against Colby Community College at noon in the Greenhouse. Seward is hosting four teams for the Region VI tournament. The winner of each semifinal game will face off later Friday for the championship and automatic bid to the national tournament.

