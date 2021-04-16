Iann Hayes
Liberal – Major: Undecided
April 16, 2021
What is your major?
I don’t have one right now, so it is currently undecided. But I might go into Computer Science.
Do you like math?
It’s alright. I like algebra more, any kind of algebra but not calculus.
Why are you a math tutor at the college?
It is easy money that is why. I don’t have to do much, not a lot of students come for tutoring.
What do you like to do otherwise?
I like to play games, go to the gym, eat, and nap. Naps are my favorite.
Where are you planning to go after Seward?
I am planning to go to K-State. It is a good college and I have a lot of friends there.
Do you like sports?
I like bowling and golf. People say bowling is not a sport but there is a professional part of it which a lot of people don’t know about.
Why do you want to pursue computer science as your major?
I like working with computers. Computers are growing fast and in the future people will be needed who know computers and can deal with them. So, it is a good future. I don’t like spicy food, but I won the jalapeño eating competition at SCCC because I wanted the $100 price money. ”
What is your favorite food?
Green bean casserole.
You seem introverted, do you have close friends?
I have a few close friends, not a lot. I am not a super popular person.
What do you want to achieve or what is your life goal?
I want to make a lot of money.