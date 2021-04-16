Iann Hayes, a native from Liberal, spends his time as a math tutor at the Math Center. Hayes claims that its easy money since not a lot of students come in for tutoring and he enjoys math.

What is your major?

I don’t have one right now, so it is currently undecided. But I might go into Computer Science.

Do you like math?

It’s alright. I like algebra more, any kind of algebra but not calculus.

Why are you a math tutor at the college?

It is easy money that is why. I don’t have to do much, not a lot of students come for tutoring.

What do you like to do otherwise?

I like to play games, go to the gym, eat, and nap. Naps are my favorite.

Where are you planning to go after Seward?

I am planning to go to K-State. It is a good college and I have a lot of friends there.

Do you like sports?

I like bowling and golf. People say bowling is not a sport but there is a professional part of it which a lot of people don’t know about.

Why do you want to pursue computer science as your major?

I like working with computers. Computers are growing fast and in the future people will be needed who know computers and can deal with them. So, it is a good future. “ I don’t like spicy food, but I won the jalapeño eating competition at SCCC because I wanted the $100 price money. ”

What is your favorite food?

Green bean casserole.

You seem introverted, do you have close friends?

I have a few close friends, not a lot. I am not a super popular person.

What do you want to achieve or what is your life goal?

I want to make a lot of money.