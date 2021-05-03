Photo Gallery: Pioneer Days’ PRCA rodeo brings in the stars

Brooklynn Bauer, Photographer|May 3, 2021|93 Views

Pioneer Days in Guymon, Oklahoma was back to normal this year, especially the PRCA rodeo. Contestants from all over converged for four performances to test their skills against many topped ranked athletes in the world. The four performances from April 29-May 2 featured bull riding, bronc busting, barrel racers, roping, steer wrestling and much more.

Click on the photo to see full gallery:
Hailey+Kinsel
Gallery|12 Photos
Brooklynn Bauer
The reigning three-time world champion Hailey Kinsel rounds barrel number three to run a 17.26 second run. Kinsel placed first in the round averages of the Guymon Pioneer Days' PRCA Rodeo, April 30-May2. She tied with Jordon Briggs. Both brought home $2,131 for the event.

 