Photo Gallery: Pioneer Days’ PRCA rodeo brings in the stars
Pioneer Days in Guymon, Oklahoma was back to normal this year, especially the PRCA rodeo. Contestants from all over converged for four performances to test their skills against many topped ranked athletes in the world. The four performances from April 29-May 2 featured bull riding, bronc busting, barrel racers, roping, steer wrestling and much more.
Click on the photo to see full gallery:
Brooklynn Bauer is a 19-year-old sophomore and is a Liberal local. She is majoring in Ag Business and Communications. Along...
I think my Granddaughter did a awesome job of photography at the Guymon Rodeo April 28 – May 2nd. 2021 !!