Podcast: Will summer 2021 smash social, emotional after-effects of COVID?

Krisi Anderson and Raven Staten|May 4, 2021

Crusader’s podcast takes a look at what students expect during this summer after COVID.

With Summer just around the corner and COVID slowing down in the United States, things are now different. Crusader News and Seward County Community College students got together to talk about how COVID has changed the way of life and how we expect summer 2021 to be different. We look at the present, we look to the future and we share our opinions with a couple of laughs along the way. 

 