Vanessa Mora, a second-year cosmetology student, aspires to someday open her own beauty salon somewhere outside of Liberal.

Why did you choose SCCC?

To be honest it’s just because I’m from here. I prefer being with my family and I didn’t want to go somewhere far so I thought that I’d choose here.

What’s one music artist you’d listen to for the rest of your life?

Doja Cat. My all-time favorite song by her is Moo because it was the first song that I listened to. I heard that song as a joke and I always thought it was funny so that’s still my favorite one.

What’s the most embarrassing moment you’ve had in school?

Well, I have a lot. The first day I was here I was on Tiktok and I saw a really funny video – I didn’t know anyone yet and I wasn’t really comfortable but I ended up busting out laughing out of nowhere and everyone just looked at me.

What’s your idea of a perfect day?

If there was no school and I didn’t have to go to work – I would just be able to spend the day with my family and my boyfriend.

Describe yourself in six words

I’d say I’m loud, a perfectionist, I also consider myself funny, neat, talkative and I think I’m really kind to people.

If you had a million dollars, what would you do with it?

Probably buying my Mom a house. Hands down that would be the first thing I would do. Then I would make my own salon and get that started. Honestly, I would probably move away [for her salon] just due to the fact there is already a lot of salons here. I feel like it would be kinda hard to build your clientele here vs going somewhere bigger like Oklahoma City. It would be a lot easier so I would probably do it there.

What’s your favorite movie and scene?

I have so many – Grown Ups. I like that one a lot. I think my favorite scene is when the long-haired blond one [David Spade] came out of the closet after he was drunk and all that. I think that is my favorite scene out of the whole movie.

One quote that you live by

To treat others how you want to be treated – always.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

My Mom. She has always been such a hard worker. I have seen her go through so much and for having to raise six kids. I’m just so proud of her and I just see her as the biggest thing in my life.

What is your go-to comfort food?

Sushi. Sushi is my favorite thing ever. I like it from Ninja Sushi, it is like the best place.