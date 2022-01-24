Vanessa Mora
Liberal – Major: Cosmetology
Why did you choose SCCC?
To be honest it’s just because I’m from here. I prefer being with my family and I didn’t want to go somewhere far so I thought that I’d choose here.
What’s one music artist you’d listen to for the rest of your life?
Doja Cat. My all-time favorite song by her is Moo because it was the first song that I listened to. I heard that song as a joke and I always thought it was funny so that’s still my favorite one.
What’s the most embarrassing moment you’ve had in school?
Well, I have a lot. The first day I was here I was on Tiktok and I saw a really funny video – I didn’t know anyone yet and I wasn’t really comfortable but I ended up busting out laughing out of nowhere and everyone just looked at me.
What’s your idea of a perfect day?
If there was no school and I didn’t have to go to work – I would just be able to spend the day with my family and my boyfriend.
Describe yourself in six words
I’d say I’m loud, a perfectionist, I also consider myself funny, neat, talkative and I think I’m really kind to people.
If you had a million dollars, what would you do with it?
Probably buying my Mom a house. Hands down that would be the first thing I would do. Then I would make my own salon and get that started. Honestly, I would probably move away [for her salon] just due to the fact there is already a lot of salons here. I feel like it would be kinda hard to build your clientele here vs going somewhere bigger like Oklahoma City. It would be a lot easier so I would probably do it there.
What’s your favorite movie and scene?
I have so many – Grown Ups. I like that one a lot. I think my favorite scene is when the long-haired blond one [David Spade] came out of the closet after he was drunk and all that. I think that is my favorite scene out of the whole movie.
One quote that you live by
To treat others how you want to be treated – always.
Who is your biggest inspiration?
My Mom. She has always been such a hard worker. I have seen her go through so much and for having to raise six kids. I’m just so proud of her and I just see her as the biggest thing in my life.
What is your go-to comfort food?
Sushi. Sushi is my favorite thing ever. I like it from Ninja Sushi, it is like the best place.
