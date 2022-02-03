Snow days don’t stop SCCC from having class or fun

Reece Hay

Whether it is staying inside cozied up on the couch with a good show, playing in six-inches of snow or going to work in extreme cold conditions, snow days tend to look a bit different for everyone.

A winter storm swept across Southwest Kansas. While it didn’t dump a lot of snow, less than six inches, most places had drifts that made it difficult to get around. Seward County Community College closed campus on Feb. 2-3 due to inclement weather and students took advantage.

Many students used the snow days as an opportunity to catch up on school work. Brianna Rich, a dorm resident from Elkhart, mentioned she had not left her room unless it was for must-do tasks. The freshman said staying indoors during snow days ensured that you “get caught up on what you need to get done or do any choices like laundry … It may not be as fun but at least you won’t fall behind.”

Katie Culwell logs into class via zoom from her bed. The business major still had classes despite campus being closed due to snow. Melvin Le, a pharmacy major, and Josh Swanson, a chemistry major, are studying for their upcoming statistics exam at a local McDonald’s. “The grind never stops,” said Josh Swanson.

Katie Culwell logs into her business classes from bed despite campus being closed due to snow. Many classes continued remotely. Other students, like Melvin Le and Josh Swanson, found spots in town to continue studying since the school library was closed. (photos by Jessica Madrigal and Dennis Le)

For many students, the snow day didn’t mean classes were canceled — everything just went remote. There were mixed feelings about some instructors having class via Zoom. Katie Culwell, business major, mentioned that she was not too happy about the whole “no more snow days” idea mainly because her classes met remotely instead of getting the day(s) off. Karme Rios didn’t mind, though.

“I kind of liked the whole idea of not having to drive to campus or leaving my house. I usually wake up early so I didn’t have a problem getting on Zoom for classes,” Rios, general studies from Hooker, Oklahoma, said.

It wasn’t all homework and no play, though. Megan Berg, mass communication major from Sublette, spent Wednesday evening making homemade noodles with her mother and brother for a hot chicken noodle soup.

Dani Arellano, a third year student from Hugoton, spent her entire morning enjoying quality family time while drinking “pan con cafe.” She and her aunt whipped up a traditional Hispanic stew called Albonigas which includes meatballs, veggies and rice.

Those who live in the Student Living Center weren’t quite as lucky to have “family-favorite” comfort food. They had to walk across to the cafeteria in the cold. However, some were like Karina Rodriguez and Jessica Martinez who spent Tuesday evening preparing for the worst possible outcome – being snowed in. Rodriguez spent the time telling her roommate, Laura Gillespie, to put things back on the shelves and that “this wasn’t an apocalyptic moment.”

Rodriguez said, “Sometimes, I have to remind her how much food she is actually getting – it is overall a pretty interesting experience.”

Most students said they spent their two down days binging on a favorite TV series or watching movies. Martinez and Rodriguez watched a “Sister, Sister” marathon. Reece Hay watched a complete season of “How to Get Away with Murder”while Maddelyn Garrison watched “Supernatural.” The shows might have been different but everyone had one thing the same—a warm, fuzzy blanket.

Gallery | 6 Photos Madelyn Garrison Weather reports for Southwest Kansas have the area accumulating anywhere from 3-6 inches. Most schools called for campuses to close due to the winds causing large drifts and the low temperature. Students at the SLC couldn't get their cars out of the parking lot unless they had a truck or a four-wheel drive.

Other students braved the temperatures in the single digits to go outside and play. The softball team and others in the SLC took some friends who had never seen snow before out for some fun. They bought sleds and went sledding … without hills around, the non-residents quickly learned from the locals how to sled: connect a rope to something that moves and hop on the sled.

“We went out in the coldest part of the storm. It was still snowing,” Ashanti Thompson, freshman from Phoenix, Arizona, said. “We had had an adventure-filled day taking turns flying across the snow and then pummeling across the field behind a jeep.

“It’s definitely a day that I’ll never forget,” she said after the first time in her life playing in the snow.