A Look at the Past and Hope for the Future

In this episode of Saints Stories, reporters Dani Arellano and Reece Hay converse with Gabbie Sanchez and Tucker Livermore. Both Arellano and Hay are academic-oriented students while Sanchez and Livermore are both student-athletes. In this segment, they discuss how their lives were growing up. Each came from different backgrounds and family values. They discuss how this has impacted their personas today. In addition, they discuss their future goals as well as what advice they hope listeners and future students will take away from their experiences.