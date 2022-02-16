Podcast: Acknowledging Our History

In this episode of Saints Stories, reporter Dani Arellano gets the chance to talk to Shatarrika Ross, a student, and Tre Stafford, a student-athlete, about what Black History Month is and its importance. These students also talk about those who inspire them and the important values they were taught— especially in today’s world of varying opinions. Ross, Stafford, and Arellano also talk about what they hope others will learn from this important month.