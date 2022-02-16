Podcast: Acknowledging Our History

The importance of Black History Month

Feb.+is+Black+History+Month+and+Crusader+Dani+Arellano+sits+down+with+students+to+talk+about+its+importance.

Dani Arellano

Feb. is Black History Month and Crusader Dani Arellano sits down with students to talk about its importance.

Dani Arellano , Reporter
February 16, 2022

In this episode of Saints Stories, reporter Dani Arellano gets the chance to talk to Shatarrika Ross, a student, and Tre Stafford, a student-athlete, about what Black History Month is and its importance. These students also talk about those who inspire them and the important values they were taught— especially in today’s world of varying opinions. Ross, Stafford, and Arellano also talk about what they hope others will learn from this important month.

 