Bennett starts as president, tries to re-earn trust

The last time Brad Bennett was on campus back in June, he left “bawling” already regretting his decision to step away from education. Bennett is back as Seward County Community College’s president.

“I can honestly say that leaving was a deep regret and I recognized it as soon as I was driving away from Seward County Community College,” said Bennett.

With his sudden return, a lot of students, staff and faculty have some doubts and confusion about the situation. This was the type of reaction that Bennett expected to receive. He hopes his words and character are what lead people to believe that he is here for the long run.

“I know that on paper I look like a job jumper, that’s only because of last year…,” Bennett joked and then added, “… to me, education and what I do is a way of life, not a job. My kids and wife understand that. My strong suit is that education and supporting the students have always been a priority in my book.”

He previously spent 13 years at Colby Community College and has only applied for SCCC presidential positions since.

Bennett left SCCC for a job offer in the private sector but “deeply regretted it” soon after. He is now excited to be in one place for a long time.

Bennett said, “I honestly think I lost track of what is important in life and was just focusing on the financial aspect.”

Even Bennett’s family noticed that he was missing the educational atmosphere. When the decision was made for him to return, his daughter, who hates change, encouraged him to take the position.

“When we sat down to tell our kids what was happening my 8-year-old who hates change, she said ‘Dad I’m excited. I want you to be happy at your job.’ And I am excited, too,” said Bennett.

One aspect Bennet missed was interaction with students. In Colby and his last stint at SCCC, he roamed the halls and could be found at every student event. Bennett doesn’t plan to change.

“I want them to know I am here for them. I may not be able to fix your concern but I am willing to be here to help as much as possible,” he said. “I have always given my number and email address out to my students just in case contrary to what some people tell me.

“I truly believe that without the students there would be nothing.”

Get to know Brad Bennett

Why did you leave in the first place and why did you come back? Fair question. I was offered a financially benefiting position for a big company and I chased the financial aspect. I thought it was in the best interest, as a husband and a father of two daughters. I honestly think I lost track of what is important in life and was just focusing on the financial aspect. I loved my time here at Seward County Community College before so it was an extremely difficult decision and process when we were leaving and I deeply regretted it after. How do you plan to rebuild trust with the faculty and students? One of my philosophies is “people don’t really know or care how much you know until they know how much you care.” I hope people come to realize that I am a very caring and generous person. I am hoping to rebuild trust like that. We have already signed a contract on a house so we are making the commitment to be here. There was no other place I wanted to be than SCCC. I wanted back in education but I wanted back in education at SCCC. To the students, I will be there at any activity possible. To me, education and what I do is a way of life, not a job. My kids and wife understand that. My strong suit is that education and supporting the students have always been a priority in my book. What makes you most excited about coming back? Education in general. Being on campus, seeing the students and staff. How long will you stay this time around? I am honored and thrilled to be back at SCCC. I was here for a short time and there may be a concern but I hope they come to learn that I am very sincere and a man of my word. I’ve been in the education field my entire career. How did you find out about the position and what emotions did you feel? It was late at night, quite the coincidence actually because I had my SCCC fleece on. One of my philosophies is: “Never let an email go unanswered.” So it was a late night of catching up on emails and I was downstairs in my work/study room when I ran upstairs. I was dancing around on the phone and my wife was frantic asking me what was wrong. I was pointing at the Saint on my fleece and my wife’s asking “What?!” Obviously, I felt very sad for Greg and about him leaving. I knew him, but I was blown away and completely ecstatic to have the chance to come back. The campus has been through a lot so the board [ Ron Oliver] said the sooner the better for me to get here was the best option. I told them I could not be there Monday but I would be there Tuesday. I am extremely fortunate and grateful. Our board is top-notch. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better board than the one SCCC has. Is there anything else you want to tell your students or want them to know? I want them to know I am here for them. I may not be able to fix your concern, but I am willing to be here to help as much as possible. I have always given my number and email address out to my students just in case contrary to what some people tell me. I truly believe that without the students there would be nothing. What are your policies involving open door for students? Feel free to text me and ask what’s up, especially because I am always running around. Feel free to ask Karla. I know students use texting and calling for the most part. I am also transparent and have an open-door policy.

Q&A have been edited and condensed

— Jessica Madrigal contributed to this story