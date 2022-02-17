Bennett starts as president, tries to re-earn trust
The last time Brad Bennett was on campus back in June, he left “bawling” already regretting his decision to step away from education. Bennett is back as Seward County Community College’s president.
“I can honestly say that leaving was a deep regret and I recognized it as soon as I was driving away from Seward County Community College,” said Bennett.
With his sudden return, a lot of students, staff and faculty have some doubts and confusion about the situation. This was the type of reaction that Bennett expected to receive. He hopes his words and character are what lead people to believe that he is here for the long run.
“I know that on paper I look like a job jumper, that’s only because of last year…,” Bennett joked and then added, “… to me, education and what I do is a way of life, not a job. My kids and wife understand that. My strong suit is that education and supporting the students have always been a priority in my book.”
He previously spent 13 years at Colby Community College and has only applied for SCCC presidential positions since.
Bennett left SCCC for a job offer in the private sector but “deeply regretted it” soon after. He is now excited to be in one place for a long time.
Bennett said, “I honestly think I lost track of what is important in life and was just focusing on the financial aspect.”
Even Bennett’s family noticed that he was missing the educational atmosphere. When the decision was made for him to return, his daughter, who hates change, encouraged him to take the position.
“When we sat down to tell our kids what was happening my 8-year-old who hates change, she said ‘Dad I’m excited. I want you to be happy at your job.’ And I am excited, too,” said Bennett.
One aspect Bennet missed was interaction with students. In Colby and his last stint at SCCC, he roamed the halls and could be found at every student event. Bennett doesn’t plan to change.
“I want them to know I am here for them. I may not be able to fix your concern but I am willing to be here to help as much as possible,” he said. “I have always given my number and email address out to my students just in case contrary to what some people tell me.
“I truly believe that without the students there would be nothing.”
Get to know Brad Bennett
Q&A have been edited and condensed
— Jessica Madrigal contributed to this story
Laura "Gracie" Gillespie is a 19-year-old freshman majoring in biology. Born and raised in the southwest corner of Kansas...
Daniela “Dani” Arellano is a returning third-year student from Hugoton. Arellano graduated in 2021 with her Associate...
Ashanti – also known as "T" – Thompson is a freshman from Phoenix, Arizona and plays for our Lady Saints' softball...
Reece Hay is a freshman at SCCC and is majoring in psychology. She is 19-year-old and was born and raised in Liberal. Hay...
Megan Berg is an SCCC freshman majoring in mass communications. She is an 18-year-old native to Southwest Kansas having been...