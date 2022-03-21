Starting the day right

A routine to make the transition from spring break easy

Jessica Madrigal, Reporter|March 21, 2022

After spring break of doing whatever, waking up whenever and having no schedule for an entire week, it can be hard to get back into the swing of school. Try these tips to get up and go in the morning to start feeling successful from the get-go after the break.

Olive Green Bold and Blocky Process Infographic by Jessica Madrigal