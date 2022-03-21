Starting the day right
A routine to make the transition from spring break easy
After spring break of doing whatever, waking up whenever and having no schedule for an entire week, it can be hard to get back into the swing of school. Try these tips to get up and go in the morning to start feeling successful from the get-go after the break.
Olive Green Bold and Blocky Process Infographic by Jessica Madrigal
Jessica Madrigal is a 19-year-old sophomore from Spearman, Texas. Madrigal is currently on the cheer team and serves as an...