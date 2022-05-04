Telolith revealed at de-stress night

Gallery | 7 Photos Megan Berg Copies of the Telolith are given at the event to students for free. The Telolith is a magazine composed of students’ submitted artwork and writings. More copies are available in the humanities building for anyone interested.

With finals approaching quickly, different methods on how to ease stress can be found all over social media. The SCribblers and Anime club at Seward County Community College came up with their own ideas to help students and compiled them together for a de-stress night in the student union on Tuesday.

Dustin Farmer, the art instructor, started off the evening by unveiling the Telolith. The Telolith is a magazine compiled of submitted students’ photography, drawings, and writings. This year’s was the 49th edition of the magazine.

“It actually started the year I was born.” Farmer commented. “It is both a pain in the rear and an enjoyment when it is finished.”

The cover of the magazine is an artwork done by SCCC student Yisel Ramos, an art major from Liberal. Ramos is a part of the graphic design class who helped layout the whole magazine. Copies of the Telolith were handed out for free at the event as well and more can be found in the humanities building for any student who wants one.

SCribbler’s president Tirzah Howery, a liberal arts major, then introduced the activities for the rest of the night and invited students to enjoy the snack table. An assortment of snacks including cookies and brownies were provided with an introduction label on what they were and what the recipe was to make them.

Howery had a table where students played two different types of card games, Uno and Howery’s favorite “In a Pickle.” Another de-stress activity was magnetic poetry. Random word magnets were on magnetic boards, and the idea was to create poems using these words.

One table had different crafts including crochet, drawing, and coloring. Nicole Piper, an art education major from Hugoton, manned this station with her knowledge of crocheting.

Darin Workman, the band instructor, was asked to bring his sheepadoodle named Moose to the event as well for people to pet and play with.

Probably the most popular table though was the painting rocks table. Students had the opportunity to use acrylic paint pens to paint anything they wanted on as many rocks as they could come up with. Piper was inspired by Moose and drew his face on the rock’s face.

The anime club’s idea was upstairs in the student union where students watched “Princess Mononoke”, a fantasy adventure film. The club director and social science instructor, Kevin Gleason, also explained what anime was before the film started.

“There’s about a ten-second educational component to it, to prevent copyright,” he said with a laugh.

Gleason also invited students to come to join the club regularly. The anime club meets twice a week normally where they gather together and watch cartoons for about an hour. The club plans to meet again next fall semester too.