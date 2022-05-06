Saints on the Street: Students talk summer plans and future advice
On this episode of Saints on the Street, reporter Dani Arellano hits the lecture halls and hang out spots to talk about summer plans. Alot of students talk about job opportunities and finding ways to stay entertained while trying to finish out the semester. Athletes who come from many different countries for sports give their best advice for being successful dual students. Others talk about the importance of staying focused and being prepared.
Daniela “Dani” Arellano is a returning third-year student from Hugoton. Arellano graduated in 2021 with her Associate...
Megan Berg is an SCCC freshman majoring in mass communications. She is an 18-year-old native to Southwest Kansas having been...