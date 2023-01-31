Annual Taste of Kansas event returns

Originally starting in 2019, the Inclusivity and Civility committee brought the Taste of Kansas event on campus. However, the event was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now after two years the event is back and bringing everyone together. Taste of Kansas is supposed to celebrate Kansas day which is on Jan. 29. The event is to help promote inclusivity on campus and celebrate the diversity of the community. The committee is hoping to be able to keep this yearly event going.

Gallery | 8 Photos Daniel Rodriguez The annual Taste of Kansas is back after the pandemic. Bringing a diverse mix of students and faculty to enjoy good food and have a good time.