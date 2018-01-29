The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

Amberley Taylor, Editor
January 29, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Saturday, Jan. 27, The Saints baseball team competed against McCook Community College. The Saints won by a score of 14-2 in a nine-inning game. The Saints will travel Justin, Texas, to play a four-game series against Galveston College on Feb. 2-Feb. 4.

Rubi Gallegos
Freshman, Ben Tsui, getting ready to bat. The Saints competed against McCook Community College on Saturday, Jan. 27.

 

Rubi Gallegos
Ethan Earhart pitches a few practice throws before the game starts. Earhart pitched three of the nine innings.

Rubi Gallegos
Cruz Shope scores a run during Saturday’s home baseball game.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Men's Basketball

    Photo Essay: Saints defeat Cloud County

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Multimedia

    Homecoming Week: Poker Night

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Multimedia

    Photo Essay: Satanta High School Band

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Entertainment

    Christmas Gift Guide

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Multimedia

    Phi Beta Lambda start their journey

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Features

    SCCC students anxiously await Christmas

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Features

    Naps are important part of life

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Features

    How do you nap?

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Entertainment

    Photo Essay: Hispanic Heritage Month highlighted in fashion show

  • Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

    Multimedia

    Freddy’s opens, chaos ensues

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook