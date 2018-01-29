Photo Essay: Saints Baseball vs McCook

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
On Saturday, Jan. 27, The Saints baseball team competed against McCook Community College. The Saints won by a score of 14-2 in a nine-inning game. The Saints will travel Justin, Texas, to play a four-game series against Galveston College on Feb. 2-Feb. 4.
Rubi Gallegos Freshman, Ben Tsui, getting ready to bat. The Saints competed against McCook Community College on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Rubi Gallegos Ethan Earhart pitches a few practice throws before the game starts. Earhart pitched three of the nine innings.
Rubi Gallegos Cruz Shope scores a run during Saturday’s home baseball game.