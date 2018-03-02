Men’s Tennis remains undefeated

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Men’s Tennis team traveled to Collin College on Thursday, March 1, where they defeated the Cougars by a total of 7-2.

Two doubles teams took first for the Saints: Druro Opacic and Tim Lamare took first in the number one doubles spot with a score of 8-2, while Hugo Lobo and Benji Finet won the number two doubles spot, 8-4. Diego Freire and Carlo Izurieta fell by a score of 8-3 in the number three doubles spot.

Lamare, Jafer Infante, Frank Soulert, Izurieta, and Opacic all took first in their singles play.

The Saints Tennis team will continue their season Today, March 2, against Jacksonville and Mcpherson in Midlothian, Texas.