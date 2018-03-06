Lady Saints set the tone for Region VI Tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The number one ranked Lady Saints destroyed the Coffeyville Red Ravens in the quarterfinals of the Region VI Tournament, by a score of 103-64. As they dominated the Red Ravens, Seward had five Lady Saints finish in double-figures.

Seward shot 55.6 percent (40-72) from the floor and 42.9 percent (12 of 28) from behind the arc. The Lady Saints’ strong defense forced the Red Ravens to a total of 25 turnovers and caused them to shoot only 38.1 percent (24 of 63) from the floor and 31.3 percent (5 of 16) from behind the arc.

The player of the game for Seward was Freshman forward, Vilma Covane, with a total of 20 points and five rebounds. Silvia Veloso (13 points), Mollie Mounsey (13 points), Brennyn Seagler (13 points) and Valerie Caro (10 points) all contributed in the huge win.

The Lady Saints will go against the number four team, Cowley Community College at 3 p.m. at Hartman Arena in Park City. The game can be watched on http://www.kjccc.org/sports-network and can be heard on 107.5 KSCB with Brock Kappelmann.