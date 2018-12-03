The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Lady Saints soar over Cloud County

Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor
December 3, 2018

Power highs from Karolina Szydlowska and Lexi Hernandez gave Lady Saints their first Jayhawk Conference win against Cloud County Community College on Dec. 1 in the Greenhouse.

Szydlowska came out blazing as she hit a three on the first possession. She then made three more baskets to put Seward in a 9-2 lead. In just four minutes Seward went into double digits, soon after Thunderbirds would have a 9-0 lead before Seward would come and sweep up and push the lead by 13 points making Saints 41-28.

Thunderbirds tried their best to to stay manageable but by the end of the third quarter Lady Saints ended with 59-46. By the fourth quarter Szydlowska had reached over the 21 point mark. Kalen Green came back on the next possession to give Lady Saints their largest lead 77-54.

Lady Saints won their first Jayhawk Conference and will travel to Iola, Kansas for a Jayhawk Conference against the Allen Red Devils on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m

Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

