Lady Saints soar over Cloud County
December 3, 2018
Power highs from Karolina Szydlowska and Lexi Hernandez gave Lady Saints their first Jayhawk Conference win against Cloud County Community College on Dec. 1 in the Greenhouse.
Szydlowska came out blazing as she hit a three on the first possession. She then made three more baskets to put Seward in a 9-2 lead. In just four minutes Seward went into double digits, soon after Thunderbirds would have a 9-0 lead before Seward would come and sweep up and push the lead by 13 points making Saints 41-28.
Thunderbirds tried their best to to stay manageable but by the end of the third quarter Lady Saints ended with 59-46. By the fourth quarter Szydlowska had reached over the 21 point mark. Kalen Green came back on the next possession to give Lady Saints their largest lead 77-54.
Lady Saints won their first Jayhawk Conference and will travel to Iola, Kansas for a Jayhawk Conference against the Allen Red Devils on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m
