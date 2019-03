Young scientists exhibit experiments on campus

Ready Player 1 won silver and qualified for state. It was presented by Ian Garretson and Jonathan Froese to Haydeb Martubez, one of many volunteered judges from SCCC.

Ready Player 1 won silver and qualified for state. It was presented by Ian Garretson and Jonathan Froese to Haydeb Martubez, one of many volunteered judges from SCCC.

Ready Player 1 won silver and qualified for state. It was presented by Ian Garretson and Jonathan Froese to Haydeb Martubez, one of many volunteered judges from SCCC.

Share on Google Plus

Share on Google Plus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Young scientists brought their research to Seward County Community College on March 2 for the Southwest Kansas Regional science and engineering fair. More than 50 projects qualified to advance to the next round at the State level.

The overall awards were given to Savana Hebbert, Liberal High School, senior champion; Jaxon Schwindt, Rolla Junior High School, intermediate champion; Sarah Dardis, Sublette Elementary, junior champion; and Zoe Brown, Cottonwood Elementary – Liberal, young scientist division.

Teachers from the area schools, SCCC students and staff volunteered to help judge the event.

Click/touch the photo to see the gallery and captions. See the complete contest results below the photo gallery.

Gallery | 5 Photos Daniela Carmona Ty Hughbanks, a professor at SCCC came to the science fair to score the many projects held at SCCC. Ethan Duncan presented Glyphosate Genocide: The Effect of Roundup on Russian Thistle Kill Rate won gold and qualified for state.

Close

Science and Engineering Fair Results:

Overall Winners

Savana Hebbert, Liberal High School, Senior Champion

Jaxon Schwindt, Rolla Junior High School, Intermediate Champion

Zoe Brown, Cottonwood Elementary – Liberal, Young Scientist Division

*************************************************************************************

6-Sr. Chemistry

🏆6A – “Don’t Sugar Coat It” – Savanna Hebbert (Liberal High School, Seward County, KS) – gold, state qualifier, Overall Senior Champion

13-Sr. Materials Science

🏆 13A – “Keeping Things Warm” – Hannah Masri (Fowler High School, Meade County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

17-Sr. Plant Science

🏆 17A – “Glyphosate Genocide: The Effect of Roundup on Russian Thistle Kill Rate” – Ethan Duncan (Liberal High School, Seward County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

*************************************************************************************

21-Int. Animal Science

🏆 21C – “Musical Eating Hamster” – Jose Alvarado (Rolla Junior High, Morton County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

21B – “The Worm Life” – Faith Chavarria and Trenton Davis (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

21A – “Dog Toys” – Alaina Wurtz (Southwestern Heights Junior High, Seward County, KS)- bronze

22-Int. Behavioral Science

🏆 22F – “Candy Confusion” – Samantha Martinez (Rolla Junior High, Morton County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

22C – “Let’s Play Memory” – Destiny Russom and Jasee McVey (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- silver (tie), state qualifier

22B – “Are You a Lefty or a Right?” – Annie Peters (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS) – silver (tie), state qualifier

22G – “Candy Confusion” – Kadence Hudgens (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

22A – “Which one is the best?” – Juanita Puentes (Southwestern Heights Junior High, Seward County, KS) – state qualifier

24-Int. Biomedical and Health Science

🏆 24E – “Chromotherapy” – Kimberly Young, Lindsey Perez, and Frida Civis (Seymour Rogers Middle School, Seward County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

24B – “How Much Muscle Does Your Cereal Have?” – Claudia Clark (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

24D – “The Highest Power” – Kourtney Hudgens (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS) – silver, state qualifier

24A – “Pinch of Salt” – Kaylee Nix (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS) – state qualifier

26-Int. Chemistry

🏆 26G – “Burn Baby Burn” – Maeden McClure (Eisenhower Middle School, Seward County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

26A – “Eggshell Geodes” – Layla Wright (Southwestern Heights Junior High, Seward County, KS) – silver

26C – “Spill the Tea” – Brisa Farmer (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS)- bronze

28-Int. Earth and Environmental Science

🏆 28E- “Making The Most of Moisture” – Jaxon Schwindt (Rolla Junior High, Morton County, KS)- gold, state qualifier, Overall Intermediate Division Winner

28A – “Solar Water” – Elena Zhang (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS)- silver

28B – “Know Your H2O” – Bentley Fitzgerald (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- bronze

29-Int. Embedded Systems

🏆 29B “Potato Power!” – Javier Bustillos (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

29A- “Wifi Blocker” – Zoey Grant (Southwestern Heights Junior High, Seward County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

30-Int. Energy (physical and chemical)-physical and chemical were judge separately this year

🏆 30Ap – “Pedal Power” – Rustin Pearcy and Daycen Austion (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

30Gc – “Who Needs Poo? We Do” – Rylan Williams (Rolla Junior High, Morton County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

30Hc– “Electricity” – Karen Mendoza Holguin (Southwestern Heights Junior High, Seward County, KS) – silver, state qualifier

30Bp – “Tesla Power” – Samanta Granados, Shaylin Garcia, and Ethan Boase (Fowler High School, Meade, KS)- silver

30Ec– “From Trash to Gas” – Adeline Woods (Southwestern Heights Junior High, Seward County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

30Fc – “Over Charge” – Alexis Suastegui (Seymour Rodgers Middle School, Seward County, KS)- state qualifier

31-Int. Engineering Mechanics

🏆 31B – “Whatta Putter” – Megan Rae Robson (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

31A – “Ball Launcher” – Brayan Ramirez (Southwestern Heights Junior High, Seward County, KS)- silver

31C – “Knock Your Block Off” – Miguel Monjaras and Isai Franco-Velazquez (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- bronze

32-Int. Environmental Engineering

🏆 32B – “Green Technology” – C. T. Vaughan and Danial Bunman (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

35-Int. Microbiology

🏆 35C – “Antibiotic Ambush” – Toby Headrick (Eisenhower Middle School, Seward County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

35B – “Cinnamon is on a Roll” – Abigail Foreman (Eisenhower Middle School, Seward County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

35A – “Door Knobs and Gross Swabs” – Ryleigh Foster, Jacelyn Huelskamp, and Joselyn Romesburg (Fowler High School, Meade County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

36-Int. Physics and Astronomy

🏆 36E – “How Many Ounces Would Stay In If A Flipped Ounce Could Stay In?” – Parker Brown and Emmanuel Garcia (Eisenhower Middle School, Seward County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

36C – “Hit It Like Tiger” – Noah Friesen and Gage Lee (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

36D – “Ice Cold” – Damien Rodriguez and Conner Combs (Eisenhower Middle School, Seward County, KS) – bronze

37-Int. Plant Science

🏆 37A – “Walking in High Yielding Cotton” – Carissa Sohm (Rolla Junior High, Morton County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

37B – “Hydroponics” – Zane Poulsen (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

37C – “Pee-Ew! You Grew” – Catie Gooch (Hugoton Middle School, Stevens County, KS) – bronze, state qualifier

37D – “Jurassic Plants” – Korbin Mason (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS) – state qualifier

*************************************************************************************

41-Jr. Animal Science

🏆 41A – “Colored Ants” – Cayli Crowl (Rolla Elementary, Morton County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

41B – “Bunny Vision” – Micah McDowell, Dray Dawson, and Maxine Thomas (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS) silver, state qualifier

41C – “Are Dogs Color Blind?” – Evelyn Prieto and Lillian Littlewood (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS)- bronze

42-Jr. Behavioral Science

🏆 42B – “Minor Details” – Sarah Dardis (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- gold, state qualifier, Overall Junior Division Winner

42C – “Ready Player 1” – Ian Garretson and Jonathan Froese (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

42D – “Beats Me” – Lindsey Dyck and Azailee Ornelas (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

44-Jr. Biomedical and Health Science

🏆 44B – “Lotion Commotion” – Rylee McAllister and Madeline Sherwood (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

44C – “Which Mouth is Cleaner: Dog’s or Human’s” – Kate Cunningham and Aiden Barrera (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

44A – “Swallow This” – Nataly Gonzales and Aaliyah Guillen (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- bronze

46-Jr. Chemistry

🏆 46B – “Let It Glow” – Carlos Pena and Joel Loya (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

46C – “From Fruit to Fizz” – Eddy Mendoza and Desmond Tomas (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS) – silver, state qualifier

46F – “What’s In My Cereal” – Brynlee Williams (Rolla Elementary, Morton County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

46E – “Rock Candy Crystals” – Dakota Martin and Jacob McNemer (Fowler Elementary, Meade County, KS) state qualifier

48-Jr. Earth and Environmental Science

🏆 48B – “Mist Opportunity” – Chance Hafen (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS) – gold, state qualifier

48E – “Blast Off” – Evan Burns, Brandon Cabrera, and Adrian Sears (Cottonwood Elementary, Seward County, KS) – silver

48D – “Sticky, Wet, and Acid Rain” – Tanner Denoyer (Cottonwood Elementary, Seward County, KS)- bronze

50-Jr. Energy (physical and chemical)

🏆 50C – “Stormi Skies” – Ashly Bueno, Marcos Gomez, and Miguel Ortiz Sanchez (Meadowlark Elementary, Seward County, KS)- gold

51-Jr. Engineering Mechanics

🏆 51A – “Weight for It” – Diego Gonzales and Akrin Gurule (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

51C – “Earthquake vs Building” – Landon Bollinger (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

51B – “What’s Shaking?” – Saul Mendoza-Bailon and Colt Dizmang (Fowler Elementary, Meade County, KS) – bronze, state qualifier

53-Jr. Materials Science

🏆 53C – “Chillax Bro!” – Caleb Friesen (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)-gold, state qualifier

53E – “Brawny Wood” – Oaklee Garrison (Cottonwood Elementary, Seward County, KS) silver, state qualifier

53B – “Diapers, Diapers, and More Diapers” – Samantha Dunn (Rolla Elementary, Morton County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

56-Jr. Physics and Astronomy

🏆 56D – “Ball Up” – Drake Webber and Kade Morales (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- gold, state qualifier

56B – “Liquid Evaporation” – Jonathan Kaiser (Rolla Elementary, Morton County, KS)- silver, state qualifier

56A – “Flutter by” – Azurae Pennington and Lyana Rovelo (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- bronze, state qualifier

******************************************************************************

61- Third grade-Ind/Team

🏆 61A – “Floating Flippers” – Brad Wright (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)- gold

61E – “Alka-Seltzer Experiment” – Julissa Moreno (MacArthur Elementary, Seward County, KS)- silver

61B – “Survival of the Fittest” – Landry Fitzgerald (Sublette Elementary, Haskell County, KS)-bronze

63- Second grade- Ind/Team

🏆 63C – “Flour Power” – Zoe Brown (Cottonwood Elementary, Seward County, KS)- gold, Overall winner in young scientist division

63A – “Pop ‘n good time” – Maddie Ermann and McKaela Benson (MacArthur Elementary, Seward County, KS) – silver

64 – Second-grade class

🏆 64A – “Egg Bounce” – Ms. Martin’s class – Beau, Ximema, Jeylin, and Bryanna (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS)- gold

66 – First-grade class

🏆 66A- “Sunlight or Shade?” – Ms. Dizmang’s class (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS)- gold

67 – Kindergarten

🏆 67A – “Watering Plants” – Mrs. Foster’s class (Fowler Grade School, Meade County, KS)- gold