Donald Trump,74, is the republican candidate for the presidential election. He was born in New York City and currently resides in Washington D.C. He is currently the 45th president of the United States and his running mate is Mike Pence

The Trump administration plans to cut back payment plans on loans to two options, to lessen confusion, and limit the amount of loan money students and parents can receive for higher education so they can’t borrow money they can’t afford.

Trump has called himself the least racist person. However, He has put a travel ban on all muslim “terror-prone countries” and has dipicted migrant caravan as an “invasion.”

The president, who has called climate change a hoax made up by the Chinese, has promised to remove the U.S. from the 2015 Paris Agreement. President Trump signed an Executive Order to expand offshore oil and gas drilling and open more leases to develop offshore drilling.

Trump takes a stance as a defender of the Second Amendment.

The Trump administration has worked globally to promote women in roles of leadership and to enhance policies for women participation in decision making, protect against gender-based violence, and counter violent extremists.

President Donald J. Trump is working to protect students from sexual misconduct and restore fairness and due process to campus. They are issuing a regulation to strengthen the Title IX protections for survivors of sexual misconduct. It will also provide due process protection to students facing accusations of sexual harassment.

Trump has likened “Medicare for All” to socialism. His main health care effort has been to repeal and replace Obamacare.

As a presidential candidate, Trump embraced the anti-abortion camp. In 2018, he became the first sitting president to directly address the annual Right to Life March in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s administration has prioritized restrictions on both legal and illegal immigration. He has spent a significant portion of his presidency attempting to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has attempted to severely limit immigration into the U.S., and he most recently suspended some employment-based visas through the end of the year.