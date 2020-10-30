Halloween hunt has students searching in dark

Alondra Galindo, a sophomore majoring in biology, Esi Houtz, a sophomore Nursing Major, A.J. Luna, sophomore ASL Major show off the prizes that they won from the nightime egg hunt. The egg hunt had been scheduled for Easter earlier this year but unfortunately COVID shut down campus and the event was not able to take place until this fall

Students took off across the courtyard in search of prizes with flashlights to guide them. Eggs lay hidden on window seals, trees, and in the grass The Halloween scavenger hunt had begun. Flashes of light moved through the area searching. Some looked in holes on the ground and others in the snow.

Wade Lyon, Director of Student Life, put on this Halloween scavenger hunt using easter eggs with numbers in them. Once students gave their numbers, they would receive their prizes.

There were 200 eggs hidden in the courtyard for students. The prizes that came from these eggs ranged from expensive, Airpods, and beat headphones, to cheap, candy, and Gatorade. All the prizes together were a combined price of $1,000.

Some of the students shared their expectations of the hunt. Esi Houtz, a sophomore majoring in nursing, explained that she was “expecting a whole bunch of candy and something good.” Julie Chavira, an undecided freshman, shared the same opinion as she was expecting to “[win] something good.”

When Magaly Corts, sophomore sports medicine major, is asked what she expected.

“Nothing really, I just got three eggs,” she said.

Corts was a winner of one of the big prizes, Beats headphones. She said that these events were “pretty fun.”

Houtz was also a winner of one of the big prizes, a power bank.

She said, “I got what I came here for… it was just a tad nippy outside.”

Houtz expressed her appreciation for these events.

“Through this pandemic,” Houtz explained. “It’s been hard to socialize and … this is a good way to socialize while still being safe.”

Chavira explained that she didn’t care about the reward.

“I enjoyed the hunt. I wasn’t thinking about the prize I was just thinking about finding [the eggs].”