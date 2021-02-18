Victory for Women’s basketball at Goodland
Defeating the Northwest Kansas Technical College by 81-60 at Goodland, the women’s basketball team conquered the top spot in the Jayhawk West with a 4-1 conference once again.
The Lady Saints, leading 19-9 in the first quarter, played amazing defense. That transformed into a second quarter 21-13 lead. Even though Northwest put up a good fight in the third quarter, outscoring Seward 21-22, the Lady Saints took no time to get back to the lead of 20-16 in the fourth quarter and claiming victory.
Sydney Wetlaufer, sophomore from St. Joseph, Missouri, was high scorer for the game despite being a non-starter. She shot consecutive three-pointers leading the team with 19 points.
On Feb. 20, the women’s basketball team will face Independence Community College at 2 p.m. at Independence.
