Don’t be a mess, stress less

Imagine a finals week where there is no stress and no rush. It just flows easy and your finals are successfully accomplished. Could you imagine it? Well me either. However, there are some tips and advice that I have for people to follow that will make it a bit easier.

The biggest problem that I am sure most people struggle with is procrastination. I’m sure we all say that we will do it later or that we still have time but in reality, there is not enough time when it comes to finals week.

Procrastination can lead to bad grades — even worse grades than anyone would have thought possible if they hadn’t procrastinated. I know I am not the only one to think at least I got it done but then you see the score. After, I think maybe it would have been better to just not have done it. Just finish what needs to be done ahead of time and procrastination will not even be thought of during finals week.

Another big thing that I do quite often is not sleeping — the lack of sleep is due to things like procrastination. If anyone has ever been in a psychology class they know that non-rem sleep with slow-wave activity is important when it comes to recollecting facts after a night of studying hard. Sleep is just a good thing overall and gives your brain the rest it needs to be ready for that big test the next day.

However, if sleeping just was not an option, make sure to eat and stay hydrated to keep your energy up. It is practically like refreshing oneself throughout the day to get through studying or the actual final.

Aside from sleep and procrastination, finding a place to study is very important as well. A place like the computer labs or an empty room would be good because there is no one around to be a distraction. Personally, I study or do my assignments in Blanca Castro, student support services specialist, office area where there is always help provided and a calm atmosphere. It is the perfect example of where a person should study.

One thing that comes with finding a good room to keep the distractions away is technology. I suggest leaving any device that is not used for homework, away from the study place. I always get on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat or whatever else just to avoid studying. I know we can all say that 5 minutes on TikTok turns into about an hour or two. Leave your phone in the dorm room or somewhere else it is not in reach to be a distraction. This will help anyone studying get their work done quicker and it will also keep them away from procrastinating.

Of course with all these ways to help a person study they would also have to find ways to relax and enjoy themselves while doing so. On study breaks, talk to friends or get a quick scroll through social media. If studying took all day, take a bigger break in the evening and go out and do something fun with friends. It does not always have to be studying, I think letting the brain rest for a decent amount of time is also good during finals week.

Doing what you are capable of is the most important tip of them all. Do what is possible and focus on why you are taking finals in the first place. Give it all you got and at the end of the day, I’m sure it will go your way.