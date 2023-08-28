Zoe Lampe Isaac Canelon takes a break from playing UNO in the Student Living Center. Canelon also plays baseball for Seward County Community College and works as a personal trainer.

Where are you from and what do you miss most about home?

I’m from Venezuela. The thing that I miss is my culture. Basically, we’re always happy and, like, it doesn’t matter what the circumstance is, we’re always happy.

If you were stranded on a deserted island for 11 days, what 4 items would you bring with you and why?

Okay, this is a tough one, hold up, probably like a thing of water like a lot of water because I can survive with that. No food, I’d probably bring a speaker, a portable charger for the speaker and a phone for the music for the speaker. Water and music, that’s all you need.

If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose?

Jesus Christ.

What is your favorite brand of clothing to wear? Why do you like this brand?

Young LA, because it’s kinda comfy and I’m a type of gym guy and, like, actually their clothes are pretty dope.

When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Oh I have many, from a firefighter to a paleontologist to a MLB player, and that’s what I stuck with.

What is one thing about you that no one knows?

That I can move my ears.

Are you a back or stomach sleeper?

I’m a back sleeper all the way.

What is your weird food combo?

Ok so you know guys the ranch? I combine a lot of sauces, like I put ketchup, I put mustard, I put BBQ, and people think it’s pretty gross but it actually tastes so freaking good. And I can do it with anything, like in Venezuela I actually cook pasta and I put like ketchup and mayo on it and people usually think that it’s gross because it’s like those two basic sauces but I eat that.

What is your favorite joke to tell people?

It’s not a joke, it’s just the way I introduce myself. When somebody doesn’t know me and they ask me my name, I say I’m Peter Parker, and usually they laugh. If they don’t then I say I’m kidding I’m Isaac.

What is your favorite season of the year and why?

Summer, because I love the heat and I can’t tolerate the cold and I don’t know how I’m going to do in December in Liberal.