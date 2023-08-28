Isaac Canelon

Headlines
The student news site of Seward County Community College

Crusader News
Crusader News presents tattoo week
Crusader News presents tattoo week
Seward County Community College students lining up to listen to what Fort Hays State University has to offer. Some FHSU staff also helped SCCC students start applying for FHSU.
Fort Hays State University recruits with ice cream, info
Coming to Seward County Community College in the fall of 2023 is the new soccer team. The first home game will be Aug. 23 on the Redskins’ field at the high school.
New soccer teams strolling into SCCC
Businesses arrive to offer job opportunities at SCCC career fair
Businesses arrive to offer job opportunities at SCCC career fair
Coming soon to Seward County Community College is esports, a type of sporting event where video games are played competitively. The new sport will start in the fall of 2023 with new head coach Eric D. Volden.
Esports comes to SCCC in Fall 2023
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Blending the barriers of in person and online
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Despite rising COVID numbers, college will not require masks — for now
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Campus goes maskless
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
SCCC cafeteria offers self-service options; first time since COVID
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Two celebrations in one doubleheader
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
Saints battle it out with the Trojans
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Saints take tough loss
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the mens basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Jimmy Sorunke
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Who really runs the court?
Jaylin Henderson takes control of the court and finishes with a slam dunk. With no one in sight, Henderson uses this opportunity to gain the Saints two more points.
Ravens soar over Saints
Jaylin Henderson finishes off a power dunk by hanging on the rim. The freshman guard scored 12 points against Garden City but the Saints lost 81-65.
Saints lose to No. 18 Garden City
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Lady Saints lose by 15 points
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Saints take close win
Telling each other good game is the Lady Saints and the Lady Thunderbirds. The result of the game was a win for the Lady Saints with the final score being 77-49.
Lady Saints defeat Lady Thunderbirds
Arts major, Bri Linnear is a freshman from Denver, Colorado. During her time here at Seward County Community College, she has been on the women’s basketball team.
Bri Linnear
Point guard, Halima Salat, holds Coffeyville player to only 6 points. Salat has 3 blocks overall this season.
Lady Saints lose tight contest
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Lady Saints gain two wins
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Lady Saints lose doubleheader
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Lady Saints splits games with Broncbusters
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Lady Saints scrimmage the Conquistadors
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Saints take victory
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Who really runs the court?
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Spring sports finally in action
Noah Burton is a freshman from Chichester England. Burton’s major is physical education.
Noah Burton
Tennis has two events qualify for nationals
Tennis has two events qualify for nationals
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Lady Saints sweep the Barton Cougars to stay undefeated in conference
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Lady Saints win against Hutchinson Community College
Michel Jerez saves the ball with a dig near the out-of-bounds line. Jerez is a libero for the Lady Saints from the Dominican Republic. The Lady Saint has an overall of 76 assists.
Grizzlies maul Lady Saints in straight sets
Berfin Mertcan and Seyum Park go up to block the ball coming from the Lady Trojan Savannah Adams. Park is a middle and outside hitter for the Lady Saints and has a block assist overall of 33.
Photo Essay: Lady Saints destroy the Lady Trojans
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Crusader News recommends Blood Sugar, Everything, Everything, and The Walking Dead: Compendium One for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
Crusader News recommends books for D.E.A.R. Day
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentines day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
A guide to making triple-layered chocolate hearts
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
Crusaders remember Valentine’s Days they can’t forget
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 1
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 1
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Tattoos, what to keep in mind for new people
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
Crusader News presents tattoo week
Crusader News presents tattoo week
A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 3
A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 3
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Meaning through tattoos
Meaning through tattoos
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Tattoos, what to keep in mind for new people
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
An A.I with soul: “M3GAN” review
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Crusader wishes to Santa
Jennifer Lopez smiles wide when posing for a photo after reading for art appreciation class. Besides studying,, Lopez also works as an RA.
Jennifer Lopez
Isaac Canelon takes a break from playing UNO in the Student Living Center. Canelon also plays baseball for Seward County Community College and works as a personal trainer.
Isaac Canelon
Paulina Reyes-Espinoza sits in the stands of a basketball game in the fall as she cheers for the Saints basketball team to win. Reyes-Espinoza is incredibly involved in Seward County Community College, as she has been a part of TRIO, the cheer team, housing, and a student tutor.
Paulina Reyes-Espinoza
Kevin Gleason spends time either around campus or in his office when he’s not teaching a class. When in his office he relaxes while working.
Kevin Gleason
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the mens basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Jimmy Sorunke
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Lady Saints gain two wins
Businesses arrive to offer job opportunities at SCCC career fair
Businesses arrive to offer job opportunities at SCCC career fair
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Lady Saints lose doubleheader
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Lady Saints splits games with Broncbusters
A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 3
A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 3
Saints on the Street: What was the best prank you did or received?
Saints on the Street: What was the best prank you did or received?
A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 2
A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 2
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 1
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What’s in your bag?
Saints on the Street: What’s in your bag?
Crusader News presents tattoo week
Crusader News presents tattoo week
Homecoming brings activities, prizes
Homecoming brings activities, prizes
Saints on the Street: Students swap holiday snacks
Saints on the Street: Students swap holiday snacks
Spooky Suggestions
Spooky Suggestions
Elyse Adame is one of the representatives present at the transfer fair in the academic building. Over 10 different colleges were present for December graduates and transfer students to gain information.
Where to go from here
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970s. This years Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Entries for Telolith available now
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
Telolith 2019
May 2017
May 2017
The student news site of Seward County Community College

Crusader News
The student news site of Seward County Community College

Crusader News

Isaac Canelon

Major: Sports Medicine
Zoe Lampe, ReporterAugust 28, 2023
Isaac Canelon takes a break from playing UNO in the Student Living Center. Canelon also plays baseball for Seward County Community College and works as a personal trainer.
Zoe Lampe
Isaac Canelon takes a break from playing UNO in the Student Living Center. Canelon also plays baseball for Seward County Community College and works as a personal trainer.

Where are you from and what do you miss most about home?

I’m from Venezuela. The thing that I miss is my culture. Basically, we’re always happy and, like, it doesn’t matter what the circumstance is, we’re always happy. 

If you were stranded on a deserted island for 11 days, what 4 items would you bring with you and why?

Okay, this is a tough one, hold up, probably like a thing of water like a lot of water because I can survive with that. No food, I’d probably bring a speaker, a portable charger for the speaker and a phone for the music for the speaker. Water and music, that’s all you need. 

If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose?

Jesus Christ.

What is your favorite brand of clothing to wear? Why do you like this brand?

Young LA, because it’s kinda comfy and I’m a type of gym guy and, like, actually their clothes are pretty dope.

When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Oh I have many, from a firefighter to a paleontologist to a MLB player, and that’s what I stuck with. 

What is one thing about you that no one knows?

That I can move my ears. 

Are you a back or stomach sleeper?

I’m a back sleeper all the way. 

What is your weird food combo?

Ok so you know guys the ranch? I combine a lot of sauces, like I put ketchup, I put mustard, I put BBQ, and people think it’s pretty gross but it actually tastes so freaking good. And I can do it with anything, like in Venezuela I actually cook pasta and I put like ketchup and mayo on it and people usually think that it’s gross because it’s like those two basic sauces but I eat that. 

Canelon poses after being asked to stand for a photo. Canelon also claimed that he can read people very well, and that he enjoys talking with people about life.
(Zoe Lampe)

What is your favorite joke to tell people?

It’s not a joke, it’s just the way I introduce myself. When somebody doesn’t know me and they ask me my name, I say I’m Peter Parker, and usually they laugh. If they don’t then I say I’m kidding I’m Isaac. 

What is your favorite season of the year and why?

Summer, because I love the heat and I can’t tolerate the cold and I don’t know how I’m going to do in December in Liberal. 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Kevin Gleason spends time either around campus or in his office when he’s not teaching a class. When in his office he relaxes while working.
Kevin Gleason
Mocktails: Safe spring break alternative drinks
Mocktails: Safe spring break alternative drinks
Crusader News recommends Blood Sugar, Everything, Everything, and The Walking Dead: Compendium One for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
Crusader News recommends books for D.E.A.R. Day
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentines day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
A guide to making triple-layered chocolate hearts
Grandez relaxes on the couch in the music cave. He does this often while waiting for his friends.
Daniel Grandez
The Steps Challenge 2.0 pushes SCCC staff to their feet
The Steps Challenge 2.0 pushes SCCC staff to their feet
More in UpClose
Jennifer Lopez smiles wide when posing for a photo after reading for art appreciation class. Besides studying,, Lopez also works as an RA.
Jennifer Lopez
Paulina Reyes-Espinoza sits in the stands of a basketball game in the fall as she cheers for the Saints basketball team to win. Reyes-Espinoza is incredibly involved in Seward County Community College, as she has been a part of TRIO, the cheer team, housing, and a student tutor.
Paulina Reyes-Espinoza
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the mens basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Jimmy Sorunke
Psychology major, Sara Schumacher is a freshman from Elkhart. Schumacher has hopes of becoming the best therapist so that she can help anyone who needs help.
Sara Schumacher
Jasmine Caamal is a freshman with her hometown being Liberal. She is majoring in marketing and works part time at Brown’s Shoe Store.
Jasmine Camaal
Super sophomore, Rosa Turcios is majoring in Liberal Arts, and she is from Guymon, Oklahoma. Turcios describes herself as yellow for a color because it is a happy color.
Rosa Turcios
About the Contributor
Zoe Lampe, Reporter
Zoe Lampe is an 18-year-old freshman from Eaton, Colorado. She majors in mass communications. Lampe is excited to be starting college as well as being a part of the Lady Saints softball team. She loves to hang out with friends, play board games and go on random adventures. Lampe can't wait to see where life takes her.

Crusader News

The student news site of Seward County Community College
1801 N Kansas, PO Box 1137, Liberal Kansas, 67905
© 2023 Crusader News • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
error: Content is protected !!

Comments (0)

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean. Anonymous comments will not be posted.
All Crusader News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *