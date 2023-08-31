Ros Jennifer Lopez smiles wide when posing for a photo after reading for art appreciation class. Besides studying,, Lopez also works as an RA.

Who are you, and where are you from?

My name is Jennifer Lopez. I am from Ulysses, Kansas. I grew up in Ulysses my whole life. I was born and raised there.

What made you want to attend Seward County Community College?

It’s closer to home and the community seems really nice.

What are you majoring in?

I am majoring in dental hygiene. I chose this major because I felt that there isn’t many Latina dental hygienists and I wanted to add to that percentage. I think there’s only about 10 percent.

Are you doing any clubs?

Yes, I’m doing HALO, I might do TRIO, and I don’t know if there’s any other clubs but if there is I might sign up.

What do you do in your free time?

In my free time I like to go lift. I like lifting. It’s very therapeutic, it has helped me mentally and physically.

Do you sleep with a nightlight?

Sometimes, it depends. Like, I have a wax warmer melter and sometimes I leave it on.

Morning person or night owl?

I would say night owl. I don’t like waking up early, I like sleeping in.

What’s your favorite color?

My favorite color is turquoise. I think it’s such a pretty color. I’ve always liked it since I was little, it’s a very relaxing color.

What is your favorite class so far?

My favorite class so far is anatomy and physiology. The teacher that I have is super funny and he’s really cool. He explains everything very well and I enjoy that class a lot.

What’s one thing about you that most people don’t know?

One thing about me that most people don’t know is that I cry when others cry. I really don’t know why I just end up feeling their pain or their emotions and it makes me cry.