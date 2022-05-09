Two celebrations in one doubleheader

May 7 was not only a celebration for 2022 graduates but also for a former Head Baseball Coach and Athletic Director, Galen McSpadden. This jersey retirement came after McSpadden’s 36 years of dedication to Saint’s Athletics and Seward County Community College. The ceremony took place at Brent Gould field before the Saint’s Baseball game at 12:15 p.m.

The opportunity to retire McSpadden’s jersey was something Mike Davidson, McSpadden’s assistant coach for 18 years and baseball’s current head coach, supported. Davidson described the former coach as “tough”, “honest” and a “tireless worker.”

“… above all, he cared. He cared about his players, even though he was tough on them, he pushed them to their limits. He still cared about them as a person, you put all of those together it really helps you retain players and have success,” Davidson said.

Due to the doubleheader, the Saint’s sophomore players were kept from walking the stage and receiving their diplomas. Instead, they got recognized after their first game against Pratt. During the recognition, they received a picture of themselves playing and their diplomas on the field.